Doug Cubbinson To Present “Pyramid Of Honor”

Western Wyoming Community College will host Doug Cubbinson, who will present “Pyramid of Honor” on November 15th at 7 pm in room 1302.

In honor of the centennial celebration of Veteran’s Day, the Western Wyoming Community College Department of History welcomes Cubbinson back to campus. Cubbinson is currently the Curator of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. He will speak on the history of the Medal of Honor as well as Wyoming’s very own Medal of Honor recipients. Cubbinson has published nine books on military history topics and one historic novel. He spoke at Western last spring about Wyoming’s World War I veterans.

Advertisement

Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western stated, “The state of Wyoming has long been proud of our heritage of military service. Presently, over 3,000 Wyomingites serve in active duty while another nearly 3,000 serve in the reserves. Currently, the state is home to over 50,000 veterans. Given these statistics it is important to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform.

Advertisement

The presentation is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. For more information regarding this event please visit Western’s community app Mustang Connections at www.westernwyoming.edu/app, or contact Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western at mneels@westernwyoming.edu.