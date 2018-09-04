Douglas High School Rodeo Results: September 1 & 2, 2018

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well over the Holiday weekend in Douglas. View results below:
Saturday, September 1, 2018
Bareback Riding
Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score
Barrel Racing
3. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 18.337
21. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 19.292
30. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 20.066
Boys Cutting
No Local Contestants Competing
Breakaway Roping
Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. No Time
Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. No Time
Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. No Time
Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time
Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Bull Riding
1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 84
2. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 69
5. Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score
Girls Cutting
1. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 73
Goat Tying
5. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 8.00
8. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 8.69
14. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.32
17. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 10.04
Pole Bending
2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 20.88
10. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 21.736
16. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 23.316
28. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 27.347
Reined Cow Horse
No Local Contestants Competing
Saddle Bronc Riding
No Local Contestants Competing
Steer Wrestling
No Local Contestants Competing
Team Roping
7. Coy Johnson Buffalo, WY. 10.06
7. Jade Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. 10.06
11. Ellie Bard Sheridan, WY. 13.29
11. Chance Stevie Cora, WY. 13.29
14. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 14.89
14. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 14.89
Charles Condos Lyman, WY. No Time
Donald Quick Craig, CO. No Time
Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. No Time
Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time
Haily Hardeman Wilson, WY. No Time
Carsten Hughes Manila, UT. No Time
Tie Down Roping
15. Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. 18.47
17. Tanner Williams Manila, UT. 19.34
Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time
Sunday, September 2, 2018
Bareback Riding
1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 61
Barrel Racing
25. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 18.905
27. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 19.206
35. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 19.442
Boys Cutting
No Local Contestants Competing
Breakaway Roping
9. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 3.43
17. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 5.25
18. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 5.29
Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time
Bull Riding
Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 74
Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score
Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score
Girls Cutting
3. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 72
Goat Tying
4. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 7.69
7. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 7.94
9. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 8.24
19. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 10.02
Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Pole Bending
2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 20.744
8. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 21.531
14. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.429
30. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 34.533
Reined Cow Horse
No Local Contestants Competing
Saddle Bronc Riding
No Local Contestants Competing
Steer Wrestling
No Local Contestants Competing
Team Roping
6. Haily Hardeman Wilson, WY. 9.99
6. Carsten Hughes Manila, UT. 9.99
7. Charles Condos Lyman, WY. 11.73
7. Donald Quick Craig, CO. 11.73
10. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 14.36
10. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 14.36
Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. No Time
Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time
Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. No Time
Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. No Time
Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. No Time
Kolby Bradly (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Tie Down Roping
15. Tanner Williams Manila, UT. 16.49
22. Kolby Bradly Big Piney, WY. 23.67
Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time
