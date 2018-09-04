Latest

Douglas High School Rodeo Results: September 1 & 2, 2018

September 4, 2018

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well over the Holiday weekend in Douglas. View results below:

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Bareback Riding

Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score

Barrel Racing

3. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 18.337

21. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 19.292

30. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 20.066

 

Boys Cutting

No Local Contestants Competing

Breakaway Roping

Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. No Time

Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. No Time

Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. No Time

Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time

Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Bull Riding

1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 84

2. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 69

5. Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score

Girls Cutting

1. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 73

Goat Tying

5. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 8.00

8. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 8.69

14. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.32

17. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 10.04

Pole Bending

2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 20.88

10. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 21.736

16. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 23.316

28. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 27.347

Reined Cow Horse

No Local Contestants Competing

Saddle Bronc Riding

No Local Contestants Competing

Steer Wrestling

No Local Contestants Competing

Team Roping

7. Coy Johnson Buffalo, WY. 10.06

7. Jade Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. 10.06

11. Ellie Bard Sheridan, WY. 13.29

11. Chance Stevie Cora, WY. 13.29

14. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 14.89

14. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 14.89

Charles Condos Lyman, WY. No Time

Donald Quick Craig, CO. No Time

Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. No Time

Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time

Haily Hardeman Wilson, WY. No Time

Carsten Hughes Manila, UT. No Time

Tie Down Roping

15. Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. 18.47

17. Tanner Williams Manila, UT. 19.34

Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time

 

Sunday, September 2, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 61

Barrel Racing

25. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 18.905

27. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 19.206

35. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 19.442

Boys Cutting

No Local Contestants Competing

Breakaway Roping

9. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 3.43

17. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 5.25

18. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 5.29

Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time

Bull Riding

Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 74

Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score

Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score

Girls Cutting

3. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 72

Goat Tying

4. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 7.69

7. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 7.94

9. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 8.24

19. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 10.02

Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time

 

Pole Bending

2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 20.744

8. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 21.531

14. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.429

30. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 34.533

Reined Cow Horse

No Local Contestants Competing

Saddle Bronc Riding

No Local Contestants Competing

Steer Wrestling

No Local Contestants Competing

Team Roping

6. Haily Hardeman Wilson, WY. 9.99

6. Carsten Hughes Manila, UT. 9.99

7. Charles Condos Lyman, WY. 11.73

7. Donald Quick Craig, CO. 11.73

10. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 14.36

10. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 14.36

Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. No Time

Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time

Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. No Time

Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. No Time

Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. No Time

Kolby Bradly (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Tie Down Roping

15. Tanner Williams Manila, UT. 16.49

22. Kolby Bradly Big Piney, WY. 23.67

Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time

 

 

