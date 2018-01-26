Downtown Music Store Receives Statewide Award

Evanston, WY, January 15, 2018 – The Wyoming Music Educators Association recognized a local music store in Rock Springs, WY as their 2018 Give-a-Note Award recipient at their yearly banquet in Evanston, WY. The Give-a-Note Award honors those who improve and expand music education for all by effecting changes in the general public’s perception of its importance. This honor is given to a person or group who increases public awareness and promotes public support for music education. Their efforts allow music education to reach out beyond the parameters of the teaching profession to the world in which American’s learn about and make music.

The Pickin’ Palace opened in 1995, located at the Plaza Shopping Center. They moved to Downtown Rock Springs in 2006 where they are currently located. The Pickin’ Palace is a family owned business with David, Galene, and their son Todd Jensen attending to the day-to-day operations with the additional help of their other son Levi.

Pickin’ Palace is a diverse store offering instruments, accessories and media for all types of players and all types of instruments. They stress the importance of music education both in school and at home. Private lessons for various instruments are offered year round in their store and these lessons greatly impact the students. According to Rock Springs Junior High choir teacher, Kelsey West, “Pickin’ Palace supports music teachers every step of the way as we continue to grow our performing arts programs.”

Not only does Pickin’ Palace support music in public schools, but they also have a strong presence in our community. They sponsor and equip local bands and even play in several bands around Sweetwater county. They sponsor the annual Blues and Brews festival each August which brings in nationally renowned bands for our communities enjoyment.

According to Leesa Kuhlmann, Rock Springs High School choir director and the person who nominated Pickin’ Palace for this prestigious award, “Pickin’ Palace truly represents the spirit of this award with their commitment to the music education community of southwest Wyoming.”