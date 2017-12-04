Downtown Rock Springs Will Come Alive With “Living Windows” December 9th

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will present living window displays throughout downtown on Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The agency has been working with local youth groups to present various Christmas scenes in the windows of local businesses. “We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” said Main Street manager Chad Banks. “We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response,” Banks said. “We hope this becomes a tradition each year throughout Downtown Rock Springs,” he added.

For a list of businesses participating in the Living Windows displays, visit Rock Springs Main Street/URA Facebook Page (Downtown Rock Springs).

During the same time the Living Windows are presented, Santa will visit people in the Rock Springs Historic Museum and the free horse-drawn carriage rides will be taking place from the Historic Train Depot.

“There’s a lot of activity happening in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, December 9 so we’d love to see the whole community come down,” Banks said.