Downtown RS Selected To Top 20 For Chance At $500,000 To Revitalize Rock Springs

Downtown Rock Springs has been selected to the top 20 of the Small Business Revolution “Main Street” for Season Four. Small Business Revolution is championed by Deluxe. Rock Springs beat out over 12,000 small communities across the United States with a chance to get $500,000 to help revitalize downtown Rock Springs.

When asked about what people should know about this nomination, URA Manager Chad Banks said, “This continues the momentum we have started downtown. We have been rewarded with various programs through the Wyoming Business Council, the Great American Main Street Program, so any time we can raise the flag of our community up to the top of the pole and shout what a great community we are, it is beneficial to the whole community.”

Banks mentioned they had known about the program in the past, but never had applied. This changed after continued success downtown. Banks said, “This time we were actually invited by them to nominate ourselves. They sought us out because of the Great American Main Street Award we won last year, so we were on their radar a little bit. They asked us to apply this year which we did and we are obviously successful in getting into at least the top 20 at this point.”

The winner will be featured in an eight part web series where Deluxe will make-over the town. They will help six businesses with things from marketing and business advice to physical improvements. The series will help highlight small towns and small businesses.

In picking a winner, Deluxe will go through phases in choosing the small community to revitalize. They are currently in the top 20 phase which will involve gathering information about each community to help narrow down their selections. Town leaders will receive a questionnaire to answer. Community members and businesses will be contacted to help give feedback to help gain support for the project.

If Rock Springs is selected they will become part of the top 10 phase. These 10 communities will be selected on December 11th. Deluxe will then have town visits and engagement in January. They will be on the road all month long to meet people and small businesses. This will give them an opportunity to see how the town will benefit from the revitalization. Community members will be asked to go on social media and show things they love about their town.

The final phase will be the top five phase which will be announced in mid February. There will be a week long public vote to help decide who the winner will be. The winner will then be announced at the end of February. Filming will begin March 2019, and will go to August of 2019.

Deluxe helps small businesses acquire and retain customers. By offering everything from printed products to affordable logo design, web services and search engine marketing. They help small businesses compete against big businesses and win.