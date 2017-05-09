Dr. Sandra (Sandy) Louise Mitchell (August 27, 1957 – May 8, 2017)

Dr. Sandra (Sandy) Louise Mitchell passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2017, surrounded by family and friends.

Sandy was born an identical twin August 27, 1957, six minutes after her sister Cynthia (Cindy). She was born in Ackerman, Mississippi, to Melville E. and Gloria Woods Mitchell. Sandy attended St. Georges Episcopal Day School and Coahoma County High School in Clarksdale, Mississippi. She received her BA from the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Sandy received her Masters from Mississippi State University, and her Ph.D. in Biology from the University of New Mexico.

She moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 1989 where she became a professor at Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC). She taught biology and outdoor recreation classes for 28 years. Her family has heard from many colleagues and former students on the lasting impact her instruction has had on their lives. As one of her colleagues said, “Her dedication to her craft and her students was remarkable; she was a champion of rigor, and unwavering in her pursuit of excellence.”

Sandy had many hobbies, including fly fishing, cross-country skiing, gardening, bird-watching, needlework, quilting, sewing, and running. She ran many marathons and the highlight of her running career was crossing the finish line at the 2004 Boston Marathon holding hands with her twin sister.

Sandy was a Master Gardener and was a member of Trout Unlimited, First Families of Mississippi, and National Society of Colonial Dames 17th Century.

Sandy is preceded in death by her father, Melville E. Mitchell. She is survived by her mother, Gloria Woods Mitchell, her two sisters, Cindy Mitchell and Melanie (Jim) Morris, her nephew and niece, Britain and Makenna Morris, and her beloved cats, Mr. Marmalade and Chloe Monet.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Iliya, Hospice of Sweetwater County staff, Dr. Saundra Buys, and Huntsman Cancer Clinic for their loving care. The family appreciates the outpouring of support from colleagues at WWCC and friends, with special thanks to Jan Torres, Kimberly Graham, and Bruce Woodward.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in her honor may be made to Memorial and Honor Program, Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108, or to Clarksdale Animal Rescue Effort and Shelter (CARES), P. O. Box 142, Clarksdale, MS 38614.

Condolences may be left at http://www.vasefuneralhomes.com/