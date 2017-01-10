Drifting Snow Causes Temporary Closure of Hwy 89 in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, WY- Grand Teton National Park temporarily closed U.S. Highway 89/26/191 today due to limited and no visibility, and significant drifting on various locations along the road. At approximately 8:30 a.m. the highway was closed between Moose and Moran Junction. The closure was then extended to the south from Moose to the Jackson Hole Airport junction at approximately 1 p.m.

Approximately 150 individuals will be staying overnight at Headwaters Lodge at Flagg Ranch due to the road closure. These include participants in snowmobile and snow coach tours, as well as the guides. Flagg Ranch Company is providing overnight arrangements and food for the displaced visitors and staff.

The park worked cooperatively with the Kelly and Moran Schools during the road closures. Park rangers helped escort a north-bound school bus on the closed road to facilitate safe transportation of students to their families.

Rangers also escorted vehicles for southbound and northbound traffic between Moose Junction and Jackson Hole Airport Junction between 1:30-3:30 p.m. The road was opened to traffic south of Moose at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The road from Moose to Moran continues to be closed. Park road crews will utilize rotary plowing operations to open the road as soon as feasible and safe.

Weather forecasts include additional snow and very windy conditions. Roads will be open as conditions allow. Park headquarters will be closed Wednesday, January 11.

Drivers traveling U.S. Highway 89/26/191, Kelly Road and any other park road should use caution and drive slowly. Road conditions are snow packed, icy and drifting, with limited visibility at times. Please call the park road condition information line for updated information at 307-739-3682.