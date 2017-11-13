Driver Killed, Passenger Injured After Vehicle Swerves To Avoid Deer

A Sheridan man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Casper yesterday after he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 35-year-old John Gallatin died in a crash that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday near mile marker 184.5 on I-25 near Casper.

Gallatin was driving a 2005 Subaru Forester northbound on Interstate 25 when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. He swerved to avoid the deer, sending the vehicle into the borrow pit where the vehicle overturned approximately four times. Gallatin was partially ejected during the rollover and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A passenger, identified as 33-year-old Sheridan resident Amanda Gallatin, was totally ejected during the rollover and was transported to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to WHP, both Amanda and John Gallatin were not properly wearing their seatbelts.

This is the 116th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 102 in 2016, 133 in 2015, and 134 in 2014.