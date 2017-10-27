Drug Take Back Events In Green River and Rock Springs Tomorrow

Prescription drug take back events are scheduled to take place in Rock Springs and Green River tomorrow.

As a part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, residents are invited to rid their homes of unused, unwanted, and expired prescription pills.

Drop-off points are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th at the following locations:

Smith’s Food and Drug Store at 905 Bridger Drive in Green River

Smith’s Food and Drug Store at 2531 Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs

Albertson’s at 1323 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Station at 3010 College Drive in Rock Springs

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The Take Back Initiative collection drive is only for pills, capsules, or patches. Liquids, needles, sharps, or street drugs cannot be accepted.

For those who are unable to attend the take back event, locations are available all year in Rock Springs and Green River.

The Green River Police Department has a drop box located in the GRPD lobby, at 375 West Flaming Gorge Way, which is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

In Rock Springs, there is a drop box located in the lobby of the Rock Springs Police Department that is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Unused prescriptions and medications languishing in home medicine cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse, abuse, accidental overdoses, and theft. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends. In addition, flushing unused medicines down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose safety and health hazards.

These drug take back events are made possible by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River and Rock Springs Police Departments, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement administration.