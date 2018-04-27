Drug Take Back in Rock Springs Tomorrow

On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Rock Springs Police Department, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to Smiths located at 2531 Foothill Blvd or the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 located at 3010 College Drive. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

If you are unable to make it to one of the drop locations on Saturday, there is a drop box located in the lobby of the Rock Springs Police Department that is accessible 24 hours a day/7 days a week. It is easy, there are no questions asked, and only takes a minute to drop them off.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go

to the DEA Diversion Website https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

