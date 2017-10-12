Early Learning Center To Host Halloween Carnival

The Early Learning Center is hosting a Halloween Carnival at the Sweetwater County Events Complex on October 20, 2017 The Carnival kicks off at 6 p.m. and is open to kids of all ages.

There will carnival games of all types, a haunted house area for the older children, food, cookie walk, giant games, ring toss, fish pond, face painting, prizes and fun.

Strollers welcome.

Cost is $5.00 per child for all you can play games.

For more information contact Rachelle at 1(307)382-0662.