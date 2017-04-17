Earth Day Celebration In Green River on Friday

The City of Green River is hosting its 5th annual Earth Day Fair event on Friday, April 21, 2017.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Island Pavilion in Green River.

This year’s theme is “Living Green is Second Nature.” The Earth Day event celebrates progress, hope, and innovation through fun and creative public outreach and educational exhibits, presentations, and performances.

Visitors can learn about environmental issues and solutions in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere of celebration.