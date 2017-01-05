Eastbound Travel Postponed For Sweetwater County Schools

Eastbound travel for sports and other activities at Sweetwater County Schools will not take place today.

The Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate Team is scheduled to travel westbound to Pocatello, Idaho with a 3:30 departure. SWCSD#1 Activities Director Thomas Jassman said the school will evaluate the safety of westbound travel at about 1 p.m. to determine if the Speech and Debate Team will leave for Idaho during their regularly scheduled time.

Jassman said the safety of the students has prompted the school closure and the decision not to travel today.

“The safety of our students is of utmost importance,” said Jassman.

Boys and Girls Basketball Programs in Green River and Rock Springs will not travel eastbound today as originally scheduled. Both teams were set to play in a tournament with play in Laramie and Cheyenne. The Districts still plan for the sophomore, junior varsity, and varsity Basketball programs to travel to the tournament tomorrow unless it is determined unsafe to do so.

Freshman boys basketball in Green River was scheduled to travel to Star Valley today and will not be travelling.

Both School Districts will reevaluate travel safety later today to determine if teams and groups will travel as planned tomorrow.

As of now, the following teams and groups are scheduled to depart as scheduled Friday and Saturday:

Rock Springs High School

Boys swim team travels to Green River on Friday

Wrestling team travels to Vernal, Utah on Saturday

Freshman girls basketball team travels to Casper on Saturday

Boys swim team travels to Evanston on Saturday

Green River High School

Boys swim meet at home at 4 p.m. on Friday

Wrestling team travels to Vernal, Utah on Saturday

Freshman girls basketball team travels to Casper on Saturday

Boys swim team travels to Evanston on Saturday

Speech and Debate team travels to Powell on Saturday