Easter 2018 Events in Sweetwater County

With Easter on Sunday, several events are taking place in Sweetwater County in celebration of the holiday.

Below are some of the main events taking place this weekend:

Young at Heart Center is hosting an sit-down dinner and carnival in celebration of the Easter holiday.

The Easter dinner is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 30 at Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. The dinner includes ham, dinner roll, dessert, and a beverage. The price is $2 for children, $6 for ages 59 and younger, and $4 for ages 60 and older with a filled out AGNES form.

Young at Heart is also hosting the Easter Eggstravaganza Easter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

The Easter Eggstravaganza includes pancakes with the Easter Bunny on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The breakfast is priced at $6 for adults and $4 for seniors and children.

The Easter Carnival is free to attend if not partaking in breakfast.

The Easter Bunny will be at Young at Heart Friday and Saturday for photos. Parents are asked to bring their own camera or phone for pictures with a cute, not scary, Easter Bunny.

Other activities include a cookie bake sale with recipes to be featured in an upcoming cookbook,Easter craft carnival, cupcake hop, and other activities.

The Rock Springs Civic Center Programs is bringing the Easter Bunny to Bunning Park on Saturday, March 31 for the annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

There are three sessions for the hunt:

Session one: Ages eight yrs. to 10 yrs. at 10:00 am

Session two: Ages five yrs. to seven yrs. at 11:00 am

Session three: Ages one yr. to four yrs. at noon

The Easter Egg hunt is free and open to the public.

Deer Trail Assisted Living is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31.

Children of all ages are invited to participate in the hunt. Below is a schedule for different age groups:

2:30 p.m.- children ages two and younger

2:30 p.m.- children ages three and four

3 p.m.- children ages five, six, seven, and eight

3 p.m.- children ages nine, 10, 11, and 12

Following the hunt, children are asked to bring their eggs inside to collect their prizes.

Deer Trail Assisted Living is located at 2360 Reagan Avenue. Deer Trail will close its parking lot during the hunt, so people are asked to park in the Young at Heart Senior Center parking lot.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Superior will be held at 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday in downtown Superior.

There will be a free egg hunt with prize eggs, and free games with prizes, for kids ages 0 to 105.

The event will begin with preschoolers, then kindergarten through third grade, fourth grade through sixth grade, and will finish with seventh grade through adults.