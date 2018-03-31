Easter Carnival At Young At Heart Today

The Easter Eggstravaganza and Young at Heart Center continues today.

The Easter Carnival runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, starting with pancakes with the Easter Bunny from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The breakfast is priced at $6 for adults and $4 for seniors and children.

The Easter Carnival is free to attend if not participating in breakfast.

The Easter Bunny is also at Young at Heart today. Parents are asked to bring their own camera or phone for pictures with a cute, not scary, Easter Bunny.

Other activities include a cookie bake sale with recipes to be featured in an upcoming cookbook,Easter craft carnival, cupcake hop, and other activities.