The Rock Springs Civic Center Programs is bringing the Easter Bunny to Bunning Park today for the annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

There are three sessions for the hunt:

Session one: Ages eight yrs. to 10 yrs. at 10:00 a.m.

Session two: Ages five yrs. to seven yrs. at 11:00 a.m.

Session three: Ages one yr. to four yrs. at noon

The Easter Egg hunt is free and open to the public.