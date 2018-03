The Rock Springs Civic Center Programs is bringing the Easter Bunny to Bunning Park on Saturday, March 31 for the annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

There are three sessions for the hunt:

Session one: Ages eight yrs. to 10 yrs. at 10:00 a.m.

Session two: Ages five yrs. to seven yrs. at 11:00 a.m.

Session three: Ages one yr. to four yrs. at noon

The Easter Egg hunt is free and open to the public.