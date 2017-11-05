Eden Valley Wyoming; An Early History

Located just 40 miles north of Rock Springs along 191 lies one of Sweetwater Counties True Gems. The Eden Valley.

Prior to 1907 there were very few settlers to the Valley was a thoroughfare to many types of travelers. Mountain Men, Indians, Pony Express Riders and Pioneers are just some of the travelers who passed through the valley.

The majority of the settlers came into the Valley in 1907 when a large scale irrigation project under the provision of the Carey Act funded by John M. Farson, Sons and Company came to the area. The Carey Act allowed each settler to the area 160 acres at fifty cents an acre of land and thirty dollars per acre for water rights. Settlers were required to pay within 10 years information they were able to irrigate at least 20 acres. The irrigation water came from the nearby Big and Little Sandy Rivers.

Settlers were attracted to the area by pamphlets distributed by the Farson Company which promoted the advantages of farming in the area. Many of the claims in the pamphlet were exaggerated such as the ability to “Grow fruit orchards” and that “Corn will grow higher than a man’s head”.

Settlers lured by the promise of a prosperous new beginning came to the first by riding the train into Rock Springs, bringing furniture, farm equipment and even animals. From there they rode in wagons to the Eden Valley.

Early settlers stayed in tents during the winter months. When asked about the area, one of the original settlers Ivan Dearth said “I like this place and with reasonable lucky can do well here”.

In 1923 the Farson Company filed for bankruptcy. After several different owners, the irrigation project was taken over by the United States Bureau Of Reclamation with the idea of using Civilian Conservation Corps laborers to build a dam on the Big Sandy River. Delayed by World War II, construction didn’t finish on the dam until 1950.

Over the years that followed many other forms of agriculture made Eden Valley home. From hay to cattle and everything in between the Eden Valley has remained prosperous.

The Eden Valley is currently home to approximately over 400 residents.