Edith Newland (November 19, 1940 – May 1, 2018)

Edith Newland, 77, passed away at Sage View Care Center on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. She was a resident of Eden, Wyoming for 30 years and former resident of Colorado. Mrs. Newland died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on November 19, 1940 in Landsbert am Lech, Germany, the daughter of Simon Holzhauser and Rosa Schmidt Holzhauser

Mrs. Newland married Dale Newland on June 30, 1988 in Reno, Nevada

She attended schools in Germany.

Mrs. Newland was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 as a janitor for ten years. She also worked for the Post Office in Farson.

Her interests included dancing, gardening, sun bathing, traveling to Germany. She loved her cat and her plants.

Survivors include her husband Dale Newland of Eden, Wyoming, two sons, Richard Lee Bartholomew of Aurora, Colorado, Christian Bartholomew and wife Becky of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, three stepsons, Robert Rogers of Yuma, Colorado, Steven Rogers of Denver, Colorado and David Newland of Littleton, Colorado, one daughter, Rosalie Wolfe and husband Gene of Roxburough Park, Colorado, one step daughter Robin Valerman of Brush, Colorado, one sister Eva Thoma of Augsburg, Germany, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Rosemarie.one brother Herbert.

Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Eden Valley Community Hall, 4017 US-191, Farson, Wyoming.