Education Stakeholder Meeting In Rock Springs

An education stakeholder meeting will be held in Rock Springs later this month to discuss the impact of the state’s educational program and the current funding model.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 14th at Rock Springs Junior High auditorium and cafeteria, 3500 Foothill Blvd.

The meeting in Rock Springs is one of four meetings held on the topic statewide from August 14th through 17th. A list of meeting and times is below:

Monday, Aug. 14 5 – 7 p.m. Rock Springs Junior High Auditorium and Cafeteria 3500 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, WY Tuesday, Aug. 15 5 – 7 p.m. Cody High School Cafeteria and Band Room 1225 10th Street Cody, WY Wednesday, Aug. 16 5 – 7 p.m. Buffalo High School 29891 Old Hwy 87 (rooms TBD) Buffalo, WY Thursday, Aug. 17 5 – 7 p.m. Laramie County School District #1 Board Room, Admin Building, 2810 House Training Center, Story Gym, 2811 House Cheyenne, WY

The following information has been provided by Sweetwater County School District #1 to help interested parties prepare for the meeting:

Basket of goods: Wyoming's current "basket of goods" includes reading/language arts, social studies, math, science, fine arts/performing arts, physical education, health and safety, humanities, career/vocational education, foreign cultures and languages, applied technology, and government and civics. Should Wyoming preserve the quality of its currently required educational standards and programs for all students? Should today's student get the same or a lesser education than previous graduates due to energy market fluctuations?

Activities and athletics: In the 2017-18 school year, approximately 50 percent of Wyoming's districts reported cutting athletics and/or activities. Should we protect activities and athletics? Do extracurricular activities impact student success in school and in life?

Class sizes and proper school facilities: Legislatively imposed budget cuts are forcing increased class sizes, and diminished energy income is delaying the building of essential school facilities. Should Wyoming's class sizes be based on the fluctuations of energy markets? Equally as important, should students in growing districts be taught in temporary trailers or have to change schools within their own district several times mainly due to the lack of coal lease bonuses?

Jobs and economic stability: Even though the school funding model was designed to protect students from the changing nature of the economy, recent budget cuts mean schools and students are now very much impacted by fluctuations in the energy marketplace. Should the legislature cut budgets further, resulting in more school programming and job losses, or take an approach that includes revenue generation?

Special Services: In addition to state cuts, federal funds for special services will impact students identified with a disability under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The loss of funds would impact the Maintenance of Effort. Maintenance of Effort allows districts the ability to provide services to our students from year to year. Without funds, districts can't hire and sustain staff to provide services or offer the needed supports to individual students. These services and supports allow our students the opportunity to gain access to the general education setting.

Transportation: After freezing transportation expenses this past year, the legislature has also proposed various changes to the manor of funding transportation for busing and activities. Sweetwater County School District #1 recommends that parents and stakeholders stay involved and contact local legislators about school funding.