Edwards Announces Mack will Leave Cowboy Basketball Program Due to Personal Reasons

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 13, 2018) – University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced Tuesday that freshman guard Anthony Mack will leave the Cowboy basketball program due to personal reasons. Mack redshirted during his freshman season with the Cowboys.

“We thank Anthony for his contributions to our program over the past season, and we wish him well in the future,” said Edwards.

Edwards and the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will have no further comment.