Eight Unita County Students Named To UW Fall President’s List

The University of Wyoming lists eight students from Uinta County on the 2017 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Evanston
Tyler J. Barker
Austin Scott Berg
Carson Marie Hutchinson
Parker Bret LaFond
Sarah Frakes Stinnett
Corey Vetos
Lyman
Hazen S. Dickerson
Mountain View
Aubrey N. Newton
