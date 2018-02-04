Latest

Eight Unita County Students Named To UW Fall President’s List

February 4, 2018

The University of Wyoming lists eight students from Uinta County on the 2017 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

 

Students are:

Evanston            
Tyler J. Barker
Austin Scott Berg
Carson Marie Hutchinson
Parker Bret LaFond
Sarah Frakes Stinnett
Corey Vetos

Lyman                
Hazen S. Dickerson

Mountain View        
Aubrey N. Newton

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.

