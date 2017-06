(Rock Springs, Wyo. – June 21, 2017) A county road north of Farson closed since March has now been reopened.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road & Bridge said Wednesday that the Eighteen-Mile Road (County Road 49) north of Farson, closed in March when spring runoff flooding washed it out, has been put back into operating condition by county maintenance crews and is now open once again.