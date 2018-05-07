Elk Street McDonalds Helping Out Kari’s Access Tuesday Evening

Tuesday evening the Elk Street McDonald’s will be helping to raise funds for Kari’s Access and students in Sweetwater School District #1 by donating a portion of each sale that occurs between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.

The Elk Street McDonald’s recently opened their remodeled lobby and eating area and have been donating 50 cents to Kari’s Access for each customer order placed through their kiosk ordering system.

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students must meet the requirements of the program based on attendance, grades, and need. You can find out more through the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation.