Elks Lodge 624 To Celebrate Their 50th Birthday Next Saturday

The Rock Springs Elks Lodge 624 will be holding an open to the public event next Saturday, March 24th in celebration of their 150th birthday party. The event will take place at the Elks Lodge at 307 C Street beginning at 6:00 p.m.

All area community members are invited to this birthday celebration. The event will feature dinner and drink specials, commemorative glasses, raffles, door prizes, art auctions. There will also be an award ceremony of service to police, fire, EMT and a medal of valor.

The band The Free Agents will provide music

Tickets are available through Monday, March 19th $25 each or $40 a couple. Tickets can be purchased at the lodge or by calling 371-8696, 350-2382, or 371-6830.