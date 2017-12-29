Elks Lodge Hosting New Year’s Eve Celebration

The Elks Lodge in Rock Springs is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.

From 8 p.m. until 1 p.m., the community is invited to ring in the new year at the Rock Springs Elks Lodge 624, located at 307 C Street.

The event is open to members, and the public may attend as guests. Elks members will be on hand to sign in community members who wish to attend.

Elks members who bring a guest will receive a complementary drink. Members are asked to bring an appetizer or other snack item to share with those in attendance.

A DJ will be at the event, and party favors will be provided.

BPO Elks is a nonprofit fraternal organization. The local Elks Lodge has helped to provide for local organizations like the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, VIRS Respite Care, and local Boys and Girls Scouts. The Elks Lodge also has scholarship opportunities.