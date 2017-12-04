Email Phishing Scam Reported in Green River

A Green River resident fell victim to a phishing scam through email.

According to the Green River Police reports, Officers responded to the report of an email scam on Saturday afternoon.

The reporting party said the received an email from apple@store.com discussing their application for “Smule”. They said they did not subscribe to Smule and clicked on a link allowing them to unsubscribe. The link brought them to another website which asked for personal information. The victim entered in their personal information, after which the website would no longer work.

The victim contacts Apple Customer Support and was advised that they were the victim of a phishing scam—a scam in which people attempt to get personal information.

According to Apple’s website, iTunes Store will never ask you to provide personal information or sensitive account information like passwords or credit card numbers via email. iTunes Store will not ask for the following via email: social security number, mother’s maiden name, full credit card number, credit card CCV code.