Meet the Merchant: The Emporium on Bridger

The Emporium on Bridger provides the community with everything from unique to antique. Located at 513 Bridger Avenue, owners John and Brenda Partain have breathed life back into this historical site.

John has had a long passion for artwork with photography displayed inside the building for the last 15 years. John and Brenda decided about 16 months ago to expand their dream of owning the historical building, formerly the Slovenski Dom, now The Emporium on Bridger.

The Emporium on Bridger has a large variety of gifts for any occasion including artwork and items from local vendors. They also have an on-site hair salon.

This business continues to be unique in showcasing a variety of local talent which has become a home for many to share themselves, their services, and many skills with the community.

John and fellow employee Julie Draney help to run the Emporium. Occasionally Brenda will be in to greet people with her gracious smile as always.

If you’re looking for a reason to visit The Emporium on Bridger, they have many treasures not found in retail stores. The Emporium continues to grow with new vendors in the establishment.

The Emporium on Bridger can be found on Facebook. You can also give John a call at 307-382-0900 or on his cell anytime at 307-349-0857 with questions or to become a vendor of displaying your talents within this amazing building.

The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sundays.

John and Brenda Partain, along with Julie, would like to thank the community for all the continued support and look forward to serving you for many years to come. Be sure to watch for during the spring of 2018 as they will look to open a restaurant in the basement.

Stop in today at The Emporium on Bridger.