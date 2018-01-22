ENDOW Executive Council Calls for Private & Public-Sector Input at Cheyenne Meeting

With the goal of soliciting feedback from private and public-sector stakeholders and defining the process for ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) in 2018, the Executive Council will host a public meeting this week in Cheyenne. Governor Matthew Mead will be in attendance and is slated to make an announcement related to the Council’s recent preliminary recommendations.

The public, as well as the media, are invited to participate in meetings on Thursday, January 25 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, January 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at Laramie County Community College’s Clay Pathfinder Building, ANB Bank Leadership Center located at 1400 E College Drive. The ENDOW Executive Council sessions will also be broadcast live via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ENDOWyo. Governor Mead is scheduled to make an announcement regarding action on ENDOW’s preliminary recommendations on Friday, January 26 at 11:00 a.m.

Per state statute requirements, the ENDOW Executive Council recently submitted their preliminary findings and recommendations to Governor Mead and the Wyoming State Legislature. The findings, a first step in a multi-year process, include ten recommendations representing a mix of legislative and executive actions, policy changes and funding requests.

The ENDOW Executive Council is encouraging members of the private and public-sector to attend the meeting and provide feedback on the preliminary findings as well as suggestions for areas and industries of opportunity.

An agenda summary for the ENDOW Cheyenne meeting is as follows. Please note the agenda is subject to change:

Thursday, January 25, 2018

8:15 a.m.: Welcome, Review Agenda

8:30 a.m.: December Report Overview

9:00 a.m.: Structure and Purpose of the “House” of ENDOW

Affirm Sector Groups and Potential Working Groups Data/Service/IT Advanced Manufacturing Agriculture/Food/Beverages Energy/Minerals Tourism/Outdoors Innovation/Entrepreneurism

Other Potential Working Groups Council Governance, Committee Oversights Enablers



10:45 a.m.: Break

11:00 a.m.: Economic Industry Trade Association Leader Input

What specific input does your industry have for the Executive Council in our efforts to expand and diversify Wyoming’s economy?

What opportunities exist within the industry you represent to expand and diversify Wyoming economy?

Having seen the socioeconomic report and ENDOW’s preliminary findings and recommendations, share specific advice or observations.

12:00 p.m.: Break

12:15 p.m.: Working Lunch – ENDOW Support Agency Input/Observations

Panel Discussion with Shawn Reese, CEO, Wyoming Business Council; John Cox, Director, Department of Workforce Services; Steve Farkas, Assistant Dean, UW College of Business; Alex Kean, Administrator, Department of Administration and Information, Economic Analysis Division; Jim Rose, Executive Director, Wyoming Community College Commission

1:15 p.m.: Break

1:30 p.m.: Community Colleges Response to Workforce Training Needs

Overview of Current and Planned Initiatives for diversifying Wyoming’s economy

3:15 p.m.: Break

3:30 p.m.: Breakout Group Discussions Based on Working Groups

4:00 p.m.: Report Out by Group

4:30 p.m.: Public Comment

5:00 p.m.: Adjourn

Friday, January 26, 2018

8:30 a.m.: Breakfast and Communication Update

9:30 a.m.: Business Development and Innovation Zones with Sarah Fitz-Gerald, Industrial Development Manager, Wyoming Business Council

10:15 a.m.: Overview of Process Milestones with Jerimiah Rieman, Director of Economic

Diversification Strategy and Initiatives, Office of the Governor and Mary Byrnes with

Switchback Partners, LLC

10:45 a.m.: Break, Welcome Governor and Leadership

11:00 a.m.: Governor Mead

Overview of Response to Report

Executive and Legislative Priorities

Governor Mead to Make Announcement

12:30 pm.: Working Lunch

Finalize Committees and Committee Structure

Webinar on State Agency Expertise, Resources with Jerimiah Rieman, Director of Economic Diversification Strategy and Initiatives, Office of the Governor

1:30 pm.: Adjourn

For questions, please contact ENDOW Communications Coordinator Kristin Walker at 307-690-4705, or email endow@wyo.gov.

