ENDOW Executive Council to Discuss 20-Year Diversification Vision

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) Executive Council announced they will host a public meeting in Rock Springs next week to discuss and refine the elements of a 20-year economic diversification vision due at the end of August.

The public, as well as the media, are invited to participate in meetings on Thursday, June 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The meetings will be held at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Wellness Building, 3rd Floor, Room 3650A/B, Rock Springs. The ENDOW Executive Council sessions will also be broadcast live via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ENDOWyo.

The ENDOW Executive Council is encouraging members of the private and public-sector to attend the meeting and provide feedback as the Council works to fine-tune elements of the report that will be submitted to Governor Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature on August 24, 2018. The vision represents the culmination of more than a year’s work in collecting and analyzing data; hosting public meetings in communities across Wyoming; collaborating with private and public-sector stakeholders and businesses; and incorporating the ideas and feedback of hundreds of Wyoming citizens.

An agenda summary for the ENDOW Rock Springs meeting is as follows. Please note the agenda is subject to change:

Advertisement

Thursday, June 28, 2018

9:00 a.m.: Welcome and Introductions

9:15 a.m.: ENDOW ENGAGE Update

Amber Savage, Chief of Planning, ENDOW ENGAGE and Shannon Wilson, Chief of Data Management, ENDOW ENGAGE

10:15 a.m.: Business Development and Innovation Zones

Sara Fitz-Gerald, Industrial Development Manager, Wyoming Business Council

10:45 a.m.: Rural Council

Wally Wolski, Co-Chair and Jim Espy, Co-Chair

11:00 a.m.: High Education Attainment

Bill Schilling, Vice Chair and Mary Ellbogen Garland, Council Member

11:30 a.m.: Lunch

12:15 p.m.: Big Ideas – Potential ENDOW Aspirations for Wyoming in 20 Years

Jerimiah Rieman, Director of Economic Diversification Strategy and Initiatives, Office of the Governor

1:00 p.m.: Subcommittee Work Session

3:15 p.m.: Advanced Manufacturing Presentation

Bret Pizzato, Subcommittee Chair, and Jerimiah Rieman, staff

3:35 p.m.: Sustainable Harvest Presentation

Wally Wolski, Subcommittee Chair, and Hayley McKee, staff

3:55 p.m.: Knowledge and Creative Presentation

Jerad Stack, Subcommittee Chair, and Steve Farkas and Mike Lange, staff

4:15 p.m.: Value Added Natural Resources Presentation

John Temte, Subcommittee Chair, and Sarah Fitz-Gerald, staff

4:35 p.m.: Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Presentation

Ike Eastman, Subcommittee Chair, and Domenic Bravo, staff

4:55 p.m.: Public Comment

Advertisement

Friday, June 29, 2018

8:30 a.m.: ENDOW Council Governance

Greg Hill, Chair, ENDOW Executive Council and Jerimiah Rieman, Director of Economic Diversification Strategy and Initiatives,

9:30 a.m.: What are the “Red Threads” from the Subcommittee Work

Sara Flitner, Flitner Strategies

10:30 a.m.: Break

10:45 a.m.: Finalizing Content of Report

Greg Hill, Chair, ENDOW Executive Council and Sara Flitner, Flitner Strategies

11:45 a.m.: Public Comment

Broadcast on Facebook Live

12:15 p.m.: Adjournment

For questions, please contact ENDOW Communications Coordinator Kristin Walker at 307-690-4705, or email endow@wyo.gov.