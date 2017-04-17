Enhanced Fan Events and Activities Planned for Spring Game on Saturday

(Laramie, Wyoming) – Wyoming Cowboy Football and Wyoming Athletics are excited to announce several events and activities in conjunction with the Spring Game on Saturday, April 22. Game time is set for 2:00 pm.

Admission to the Spring Game is free and all parking will be free and available to fans, including the Ford Stadium lot. Cowboy fans are encouraged to arrive early and tailgate on Saturday the 22nd, and may do so by parking in the Ford Stadium lot starting at 10:00 am through game time at 2:00 pm. Please note that the open container permit is only for beer, wine and malt beverages, and is only for the Ford Stadium lot.

UW Athletics will be conducting a “select-a-seat” day with prime seating locations available for fans to check out and secure for the highly-anticipated 2017 season. Ticket office representatives will be on hand to show fans available seats as well as provide information and an opportunity to purchase tickets. Season tickets start at $149 for knothole seats ($89 for youth) and $249 for public section seats. With 7 home games including matchups with PAC-12 foe Oregon and the “Border War” with Colorado State, good locations are moving fast. Cowboy Joe Club donations are required for select sections, and a new family-friendly section (where wine and beer will not be allowed) is also available to fans in 2017.

An alumni flag football game is also planned for that day, with several Cowboy Football alums anticipated to be in town. The alumni football game will get underway at 11:30 a.m. on Jonah Field and is expected to last approximately one hour. Alums expected to be in attendance include J.J. Raterink, Mike Purcell, Cory Talich, and Jim “Lefty” Cole with quarterback captains Randy Welniak and Casey Bramlet leading each team. A private reception will follow the game for alums and their families. Additional information and questions regarding the alumni flag football game may be directed to W Club Director Mara Cosgrove at mcosgrov@uwyo.edu

Fans may speak directly with ticket office representatives in the south end zone and (weather permitting) UW Athletics will also be setting up the Pepsi Pre-Game Zone inflatables in the south end zone. Concessions will also be open in the stadium. Throughout the game, Wyoming Hall-of-Famer Kevin McKinney will be roaming the sidelines interviewing participants and all-time Cowboy greats on the videoboard. Cowboy Football student-athletes will also be available to sign autographs and take pictures postgame on Jonah Field.

With two large construction projects moving along quickly, entrances to War Memorial Stadium will be limited to the South (Gates 1 & 3) and East sides (Gate 4). Gates will open at 11:00 am.