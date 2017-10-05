Enjoy Fall in Yellowstone

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The sight of steam rising up from the ground in the chilly morning hours, the sound of bugling elk in the crisp evening air, and the feel of fleece against your skin as you dress for a day hike, all herald the arrival of fall in Yellowstone National Park. Fall is a great time of year to visit.

Check conditions before you start your trip, pack appropriately, and stay flexible in case conditions change. In response to the change in weather and lower visitation, park facilities and services are beginning to close for the season.

Get information about road closures at current conditions and (307) 344-2117

Download Yellowstone’s app before you arrive

Go online to see which campgrounds are open

Know the weather forecast and plan for cooler days and freezing nights

The park’s wildlife adapts to the change in seasons, too. Some animals migrate. Some stock up on food while others rut (mate). Bison and elk move to lower elevations as snow accumulates. Grizzly bears and black bears usually move to higher elevations to feed on food like whitebark pine seeds that will sustain them through winter hibernation. Bull elk bugle and spar with other males. Bulls are much more aggressive toward people and vehicles this time of year and can be a threat to people and property. Watch for wildlife throughout the park.

Stay 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves

Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all other wild animals, such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, and coyotes

If the animal mover closer to you, you must back away

A bear doesn’t care if it is fall, so carry bear spray, and know how to use it

The road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction will be closed due to construction until October 6 at 7 a.m. When it opens, there will be delays of up to 30 minutes throughout the day and night until all park roads (except the road between the North Entrance and the Northeast Entrance which remains open year round) close for the season on November 6 at 8 a.m. Dunraven Pass, on the road between Canyon and Tower Junctions, will close on October 10 at 8 a.m. Check the Fall Orientation Guide that’s handed out at all entrance stations and our Operating Hours & Seasons for more information.