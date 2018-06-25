Enjoy Outside with Evanston Free Boat Day

GREEN RIVER – Free Boat Day will be held in Evanston on Wednesday, July 11, at the Bear River Greenway Ice Ponds, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The purpose of the event is to help get people outside and enjoy recreational boating with friends and family and to learn more about aquatic invasive species that could ruin the same rivers, lakes, and reservoirs they recreate on.

“People may take the paddle boats and canoes out for free that evening,” says Jessica Warner, Game and Fish Evanston Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist. “Also, EPRD has teamed up with Game and Fish to help promote aquatic invasive species (AIS) education, so every adult that attends a short, 30 minute AIS presentation will receive a certificate for a free boat rental (canoe, paddle boat, kayak or stand up paddleboard) to use at a later date. There will also be an AIS educational booth set up and activities for children.

For more information check out the Evanston Parks and Recreation Department link.

https://www.evanstonparksandrec.org/489/Free-Boat-Day