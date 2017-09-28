Enzi Accepting Nominees To Military Academies

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo. is accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2018 school year. Every year, Enzi gives Wyoming youth considering military careers the opportunity to apply for a nomination to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy.

“Military service academies provide exceptional opportunities to young people, including a quality education,” Enzi said. “These academies open doors and provide a unique set of experiences that graduates will carry with them throughout their careers. I highly encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

Nominations are based on an evaluation of leadership, extracurricular activities, academic grades, SAT/ACT test scores and letters of recommendation. Based on the applicant’s interview with Enzi’s selection committee, applicants are recommended to Enzi for final approval. Following Enzi’s nomination, final appointments will be made by each academy.

All applicants for these service academies require a nomination. Applications for a nomination are due to Enzi’s Cheyenne office by November 10. Address: 2120 Capitol Ave. Ste. 2007 Cheyenne, WY 82007.

Applicants will be interviewed in Senator Enzi’s Casper office on December 2 and final nominees will be announced in late December.

The application, procedures and specific applicant criteria are available at www.enzi.senate.gov. Click on “Academy Nominations” under the “Students” tab. For additional application information, contact Martha Wilson at (307) 772-2477 or Martha_Wilson@enzi.senate.gov.