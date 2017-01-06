Enzi Announces 2017 Nominations for U.S. Service Academies

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., nominated 20 Wyoming students for the United States service academies for 2017. Today, he announced his choices for the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy.

“Every year, Wyoming students demonstrate their patriotism and willingness to serve their country by applying to our service academies,” said Enzi. “Apart from a quality education, the service academies open doors and provide a unique set of experiences that graduates will carry with them throughout their careers. It’s an honor to nominate these Wyoming students.”

Nominees are selected with the aid of an academy selection committee put together by Enzi. Receiving a nomination is the first step in the process of seeking an appointment to an academy.

Once the nomination process is complete, each academy will make a final selection. Nominees may also be considered for admission under other categories.

Enzi’s nominees include:

Air Force Academy:

Eric Clingenpeel – Green River

Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan

Dawson Eldred – Cheyenne

Jeremiah Gross – Cheyenne

Mason Horstmann – Wilson

Ryan Johnston – Jackson

Autumn Knight – Buffalo

Jonathan Nyberg – Cheyenne

Zachary Ross – Cody

Jacob Schmitt – Torrington

Mason Schroder – Dayton

Ryan Vrieswyk – Sheridan

Whitney Wille – Baggs

Sirena Woodall – Laramie

Justin Baker – Wheatland

Stephen Butts – Laramie

Pawel Klatka – Rock Springs

Luke Sorenson – Casper

Military Academy:

Eric Clingenpeel – Green River

Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan

Mason Horstmann – Wilson

Zachary Ross – Cody

Jacob Schmitt – Torrington

Whitney Wille – Baggs

Sirena Woodall – Laramie

Justin Baker – Wheatland

Stephen Butts – Laramie

Merchant Marine Academy:

Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan

Ethan Frank – Casper

Jacob Schmitt – Torrington

Naval Academy:

Eric Clingenpeel – Green River

Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan

Dawson Eldred – Cheyenne

Ethan Frank – Casper

Mason Horstmann – Wilson

Benjamin Hummel – Hulett

Pawel Klatka – Rock Springs

Jacob Schmitt – Torrington

Mason Schroder – Dayton

Dylan Shaw – Cora

Luke Sorenson – Casper

Sirena Woodall – Laramie

Justin Baker – Wheatland