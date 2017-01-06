Enzi Announces 2017 Nominations for U.S. Service Academies

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., nominated 20 Wyoming students for the United States service academies for 2017. Today, he announced his choices for the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy.
“Every year, Wyoming students demonstrate their patriotism and willingness to serve their country by applying to our service academies,” said Enzi. “Apart from a quality education, the service academies open doors and provide a unique set of experiences that graduates will carry with them throughout their careers. It’s an honor to nominate these Wyoming students.”
Nominees are selected with the aid of an academy selection committee put together by Enzi. Receiving a nomination is the first step in the process of seeking an appointment to an academy.
Once the nomination process is complete, each academy will make a final selection. Nominees may also be considered for admission under other categories.
Enzi’s nominees include:
Air Force Academy:
Eric Clingenpeel – Green River
Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan
Dawson Eldred – Cheyenne
Jeremiah Gross – Cheyenne
Mason Horstmann – Wilson
Ryan Johnston – Jackson
Autumn Knight – Buffalo
Jonathan Nyberg – Cheyenne
Zachary Ross – Cody
Jacob Schmitt – Torrington
Mason Schroder – Dayton
Ryan Vrieswyk – Sheridan
Whitney Wille – Baggs
Sirena Woodall – Laramie
Justin Baker – Wheatland
Stephen Butts – Laramie
Pawel Klatka – Rock Springs
Luke Sorenson – Casper
Military Academy:
Eric Clingenpeel – Green River
Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan
Mason Horstmann – Wilson
Zachary Ross – Cody
Jacob Schmitt – Torrington
Whitney Wille – Baggs
Sirena Woodall – Laramie
Justin Baker – Wheatland
Stephen Butts – Laramie
Merchant Marine Academy:
Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan
Ethan Frank – Casper
Jacob Schmitt – Torrington
Naval Academy:
Eric Clingenpeel – Green River
Hannah Deutscher – Sheridan
Dawson Eldred – Cheyenne
Ethan Frank – Casper
Mason Horstmann – Wilson
Benjamin Hummel – Hulett
Pawel Klatka – Rock Springs
Jacob Schmitt – Torrington
Mason Schroder – Dayton
Dylan Shaw – Cora
Luke Sorenson – Casper
Sirena Woodall – Laramie
Justin Baker – Wheatland
