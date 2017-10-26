Enzi Applauds House Passage of Senate’s FY 2018 Budget Resolution

Washington, D.C. – Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., today applauded passage by the House of Representatives of the Senate’s FY 2018 Budget Resolution.

Enzi noted the resolution, previously approved by the Senate last week, is focused on restraining spending and growing America’s economy through tax policies.

“I applaud the House for approving this joint budget resolution, which will help restore the trust of the American people who want and deserve a more effective and efficient government,” Enzi said. “Congressional passage of this budget will provide the fiscal headroom needed for the committees in the Senate and the House to produce tax reform legislation to boost America’s economy. Hardworking families deserve a system that works for everyone and provides more jobs, fairer taxes, and bigger paychecks.”