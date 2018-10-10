Enzi Applauds Senate Passage Of Major Water Infrastructure Bill Shepherded By Barrasso

Washington, D.C. – The Senate passed legislation today with strong bipartisan support that would help local communities improve access to water for drinking, waste treatment and irrigation.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-WY who voted in favor of the bill said it would also support trade and a healthy economy by authorizing improvements to other water infrastructure projects across the country.

Enzi applauded the work by U.S. Senator John Barrasso who, as Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee helped craft the America’s Water Infrastructure Act.

“As a former mayor I understand how vital it is for local communities to have access to enough safe water and working sewer systems, especially out west where water can be a scarce commodity,” Enzi said. “By providing improvements for water infrastructure projects we are helping support our communities, farmers, ranchers and everyone else. I congratulate Senator John Barrasso for his work on this legislation that garnered a lot of bipartisan support, which can be tough work.”

The bill authorizes important projects to deepen nationally significant ports, maintain inland waterways, upgrade dams and irrigation systems and increase water storage. The bill while also help set up a process to deauthorize $4 billion in unnecessary projects.

The bill now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.