Enzi, Barrasso Congratulate Wyoming’s Lois Van Mark and Chad Rupe on USDA Appointments

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., congratulated Torrington’s Lois Van Mark and Douglas’ Chad Rupe on their new roles within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA announced the appointment of Van Mark to be the USDA Farm Service Agency state executive director in Wyoming. Rupe was appointed to serve as Wyoming’s USDA state director for Rural Development.

“I am glad that the Trump Administration is appointing qualified folks from the Cowboy State,” said Enzi. “Lois Van Mark has deep roots in the Wyoming agricultural community and already has a keen understanding of what it takes to serve as the Wyoming Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, having previously held the job. And Chad Rupe, appointed to be the next Wyoming State Director for the USDA Rural Development agency, not only has experience working within the agency itself, but understands the unique needs of our state having worked as a community banker for over 12 years.”

“In Wyoming, our agriculture industries have a long and proud history. We know that if agriculture is strong, so are our western communities,” said Barrasso. “It’s critical that we have the right people in Wyoming working at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Both Lois and Chad have strong ties and experience in Wyoming’s rural communities. I know they will continue to represent our state well in their roles at the USDA.”

Background:

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) administers farm commodity, crop insurance, credit, environmental, conservation, emergency assistance programs and farm loans for farmers and ranchers. In Wyoming, there are 17 county FSA offices throughout the state.

Lois Van Mark is from Torrington and is the owner and operator of Van Mark Farms, Inc. Lois served as Wyoming’s executive director of the Farm Service Agency from 2001-2009, after being appointed by the Bush administration. She is also a former Goshen County commissioner, Torrington City councilwoman and former president of the Wyoming Wheat Growers Association and Goshen County Farm Bureau Association.

Chad Rupe has served as a community programs specialist for the USDA Rural Development Office in Casper since 2015. From 2004 to 2015, he worked as branch manager and then president of the Points West Community Bank in Douglas. Chad spent nearly a decade as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, in both active duty and reserve capacities. After his honorable discharge in 2003, Chad served as a board member of the Douglas Chamber of Commerce, as a Douglas City councilman, and as a volunteer for Wyoming’s hunter safety education program, among others.