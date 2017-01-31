Enzi, Barrasso Join Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights of Social Security Beneficiaries

The following is a press release from the Wyoming Senate Delegation of Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso:

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Mike Enzi (R) and John Barrasso (R), joined Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in protecting the Second Amendment rights of Social Security beneficiaries.

The senators introduced a resolution of disapproval via the Congressional Review Act to repeal a Social Security regulation that unfairly places many Americans with disabilities in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), commonly known as the “gun ban list.”

Under a rule issued on Dec. 19, 2016, the Obama administration’s Social Security Administration (SSA) allows the agency to report beneficiaries to NICS, even if that beneficiary merely needs assistance managing their financial benefits and help with other impairments.

This new rule shifts the burden to beneficiaries, forcing them to prove they are not a danger to themselves or others in order to remove their names from the NICS list. However, an inability to manage financial affairs does not mean a Social Security recipient is a danger to anyone.

“The Second Amendment is among our most treasured Constitutional rights,” said Enzi. “This Social Security Administration rule could unconstitutionally deny certain beneficiaries their Second Amendment rights without due process. That’s unacceptable. I cosponsored this resolution to ensure American citizens their constitutional rights, no matter their age or if they need help managing their finances.”

“Every day, people across Wyoming responsibly use their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms,” said Barrasso. “This overly broad rule is a backdoor attempt by the outgoing Obama administration to limit Americans’ Second Amendment rights. Our resolution will make sure this rule is eliminated for good.”