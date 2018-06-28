Enzi: Farm Bill is a Victory for Wyoming Farmers, Ranchers and Rural Communities

Washington, D.C. – The Senate passed the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 today, most commonly known as the farm bill, which U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., said would help Wyoming’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

According to Enzi, the bill would preserve and improve crop insurance, reauthorize and improve farm and conservation programs, bolster trade programs, and contains a common-sense provision to address underserved rural communities that lack residential broadband service.

“For every farmer and rancher, there are a host of folks who are benefiting from the food they produce and from the economic benefit that they provide our country,” Enzi said. “This farm bill includes a number of important provisions that would provide certainty and predictability in the coming years to help Wyoming’s agricultural community plan for the future.”

The bill also includes Enzi’s amendment to update the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to allow new, innovative farmers get financing and grant funding they need to install efficient energy systems.

The farm bill sets the nation’s agriculture policies and is renewed every five years. The Senate farm bill will now be conferenced with the House-passed farm bill and voted on again by Congress before it can be signed into law by the president.