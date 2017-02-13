Enzi: Neil Gorsuch Is The Right Choice for Supreme Court

The following is a release provided by Senator Enzi’s office:

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., praised President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, after meeting with him today, calling him an admirable choice to be America’s next Supreme Court Justice.

Speaking recently on the Senate floor, Enzi recalled how immediately impressed he was by Gorsuch when they first met several years ago. Enzi noted that it would be hard for anyone to doubt his character and qualifications.

“His many years of dedication to the law and service to America’s judicial system clearly qualify him to serve on America’s highest court. His work itself speaks highly of his understanding of the Constitution and the values that we as Americans hold dear,” Enzi said. “As a uniquely exceptional scholar and respected jurist he’s the kind of man I trust to serve America on the highest court in the land. I have met Judge Gorsuch and he has a lot of support from folks in Wyoming’s legal community, from both parties, who I know and trust and whose opinions I value.”

Gorsuch currently serves on the bench of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colo., his appointment to which was confirmed unanimously by the Senate in 2006.