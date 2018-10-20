Senator Enzi and Senate Encourages Americans To Save For Retirement

Washington, D.C. – As part of a national effort to help workers focus on their financial needs for retirement, the Senate has designated October 21st through the 27th as National Retirement Security Week.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-WY introduced the resolution, which the Senate passed without any opposition.

Enzi hopes the week will encourage Americans to take steps toward securing their futures by saving through an employer-sponsored or individual retirement plan.

“The lack of retirement planning by Americans at all stages of life illustrates the need to explore the resources already available,” Enzi said. “Knowing the best way to save for retirement can reap huge rewards down the road.”

The resolution was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, D-MD., Ron Wyden, D-OR., Susan Collins, R-MA, Lamar Alexander, R-TN., Doug Jones, D-AL., Todd Young, R-IN., and Maggie Hassan, D-NH.