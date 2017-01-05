Enzi Statement on EPA’s Decision to Delay Uranium Regulations

Washington, D.C. – This week the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) withdrew its proposed rule that would have put new regulations on in-situ uranium recovery (ISR).

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the decision that he said would essentially allow President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration to decide the fate of the proposed regulations. Wyoming currently produces the largest share of uranium in the United States.

“In-situ uranium recovery has been used in the United States for decades, providing valuable jobs to Wyoming and clean energy to the nation,” Enzi said. “I rarely say this about the EPA, but the agency made the right decision in delaying implementation of this new rule, which could burden the industry with unnecessary red-tape. I urge President-elect Donald Trump to carefully review the proposed rule so the new Administration can clearly understand the consequences of these regulations on a vital industry.”