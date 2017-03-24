Enzi Statement on Keystone XL Pipeline Permitting

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after the Trump Administration announced they would grant a permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“After years of delays, this approval of a construction permit for expansion of the Keystone XL pipeline is a sign that our country is back on the right track,” Enzi said. “I appreciate that the Trump Administration worked quickly on this issue. America should be focused on encouraging energy development. The construction of the Keystone XL pipeline is not only a job creator, but will play an important role in American energy security and the growth of our economy.”