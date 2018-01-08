Latest

EPW Committee to Hold Oversight Hearing on America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges

January 8, 2018

us senate EPWWASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday January 10 at 10:00 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold an oversight hearing on “America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges.”

DETAILS:

WHAT:        A committee oversight hearing on “America’s Water Infrastructure

Needs and Challenges”

WHEN:        10:00 AM EST, Wednesday January 10, 2018

WHERE:     406 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Live streaming video of the hearing will also be provided at http://epw.senate.gov

WITNESSES:

Julie Ufner

Associate Legislative Director, National Association of Counties

Scott Robinson

Port Director, Muskogee City-County Port Authority, Oklahoma

Steve Cochran

Associate Vice-President for Coastal Protection, Restore the Mississippi Delta Coalition

William Friedman

Chairman-elect, American Association of Port Authorities

Nicole Carter

Natural Resources Policy Specialist, Congressional Research Service

