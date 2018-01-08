EPW Committee to Hold Oversight Hearing on America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday January 10 at 10:00 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold an oversight hearing on “America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges.”
DETAILS:
WHAT: A committee oversight hearing on “America’s Water Infrastructure
Needs and Challenges”
WHEN: 10:00 AM EST, Wednesday January 10, 2018
WHERE: 406 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Live streaming video of the hearing will also be provided at http://epw.senate.gov
WITNESSES:
Julie Ufner
Associate Legislative Director, National Association of Counties
Scott Robinson
Port Director, Muskogee City-County Port Authority, Oklahoma
Steve Cochran
Associate Vice-President for Coastal Protection, Restore the Mississippi Delta Coalition
William Friedman
Chairman-elect, American Association of Port Authorities
Nicole Carter
Natural Resources Policy Specialist, Congressional Research Service
