EPW Committee to Hold Second Hearing on America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold a hearing on “America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges: Federal Panel.”

DETAILS:

WHAT: A committee oversight hearing on “America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges: Federal Panel”

WHEN: 10:00 AM EST, Wednesday January 17, 2018

WHERE: 406 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Live streaming video of the hearing will also be provided at http://epw.senate.gov

WITNESSES:

Ryan Fisher

Principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army (Civil Works) and acting assistant secretary of the Army (Civil Works), United States Department of the Army, Washington, DC

Lieutenant General Todd T. Semonite

Chief of engineers and commanding general, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers