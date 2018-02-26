EPW Committee to Hold Oversight Hearing on FBI Headquarters Consolidation Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold an oversight hearing titled “Oversight: FBI Headquarters Consolidation Project.”
DETAILS:
WHAT: A committee oversight hearing titled, “Oversight: FBI
Headquarters Consolidation Project”
WHEN: 10:00 AM EST, Wednesday February 28, 2018
WHERE: 406 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Live streaming video of the hearing will also be provided at http://epw.senate.gov
WITNESSES:
Dan Matthews
Commissioner, Public Buildings Service, General Services Administration
Richard L. Haley, II
Assistant Director/Chief Financial Officer, Finance Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation
