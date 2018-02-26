Latest

EPW Committee to Hold Oversight Hearing on FBI Headquarters Consolidation Project

February 26, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold an oversight hearing titled “Oversight: FBI Headquarters Consolidation Project.”

DETAILS:

WHAT:        A committee oversight hearing titled, “Oversight: FBI

Headquarters Consolidation Project”

WHEN:        10:00 AM EST, Wednesday February 28, 2018

WHERE:     406 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Live streaming video of the hearing will also be provided at http://epw.senate.gov

WITNESSES:

Dan Matthews

Commissioner, Public Buildings Service, General Services Administration

Richard L. Haley, II

Assistant Director/Chief Financial Officer, Finance Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation

 

