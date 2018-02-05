EPW to Hold Business Meeting, Followed by Hearing on Impact of Environmental Regulations on Agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, February 7 at 9:30 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold a committee business meeting to consider the nomination of Andrew Wheeler, of Virginia, to be deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Immediately following the meeting, the committee will hold an oversight hearing on “the Impact of Federal Environmental Regulations and Policies on American Farming and Ranching Communities.”

DETAILS:

WHAT: A committee business meeting and oversight hearing

WHEN: 9:30 AM EST, Wednesday February 7, 2018

WHERE: 406 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Live streaming video of the meeting and hearing will also be provided at http://epw.senate.gov

WITNESSES:

Zippy Duvall

President, American Farm Bureau

Niels Hansen

Secretary, Public Lands Council, National Cattleman’s Beef Association

Dr. Howard Hill

Director of Veterinary Services and Multiplication Iowa, President, National Pork Producers Council

Michael Scuse

Secretary of Agriculture, State of Delaware

Donn Teske

Vice President, National Farmers Union