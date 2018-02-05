WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, February 7 at 9:30 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold a committee business meeting to consider the nomination of Andrew Wheeler, of Virginia, to be deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Immediately following the meeting, the committee will hold an oversight hearing on “the Impact of Federal Environmental Regulations and Policies on American Farming and Ranching Communities.”
DETAILS:
WHAT: A committee business meeting and oversight hearing
WHEN: 9:30 AM EST, Wednesday February 7, 2018
WHERE: 406 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Live streaming video of the meeting and hearing will also be provided at http://epw.senate.gov
WITNESSES:
Zippy Duvall
President, American Farm Bureau
Niels Hansen
Secretary, Public Lands Council, National Cattleman’s Beef Association
Dr. Howard Hill
Director of Veterinary Services and Multiplication Iowa, President, National Pork Producers Council
Michael Scuse
Secretary of Agriculture, State of Delaware
Donn Teske
Vice President, National Farmers Union
Be the first to comment on "EPW to Hold Business Meeting, Followed by Hearing on Impact of Environmental Regulations on Agriculture"