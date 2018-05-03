Erramouspe Announces His Bid For Re-Election as County Attorney

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Daniel Erramouspe has declared he is seeking a second term as Sweetwater County Attorney. The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office is May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018.

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Daniel Erramouspe announced that he will be seeking a second term as the Sweetwater County Attorney. A Republican, Erramouspe was elected County Attorney in 2014.

“Working alongside the fine officers of local law enforcement, I believe that the County Attorney’s Office has met the prosecutorial standard that I wanted to achieve in 2014,” Erramouspe said. “I am proud of my staff and the work we have done and would like the opportunity to continue to bring diligence and integrity to the position for another four years.”

A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Erramouspe graduated from the University of Wyoming, College of Law in 1996. Upon being admitted to the bar in the same year, Erramouspe began working at Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for then County Attorney, Harold Moneyhun. After two and half years prosecuting, Erramouspe went to work with the law firm Palmer and Labuda, before opening his own private practice in 2001.

Erramouspe has cited his desire to give back to the community that has been his home for 50 years, “I have been honored and privileged to serve my community in this capacity.”

More information about Erramouspe and his re-election campaign for county attorney can be found at www.facebook.com/erramouspeforcountyattorney.