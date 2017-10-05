Escape Rooms Test Skills Of Participants In RSHS Theater Fundraiser

Can you escape?

Residents are invited to test their skills in an escape room exercise hosted by the Rock Springs High School Theater Program.

The “Zombie Apocalypse Escape Room” fundraiser puts participants into a locked room, and the group must solve clues and puzzles to find keys for a series of locks which will lead to their escape. The experience provides two room options: a meat locker and a basement.

Groups of three to five people will be provided one hour to escape.

The experience is priced at $5 per person. The escape room fundraiser will end on October 21st.

Escape rooms are available beginning around 3 p.m. Participants must schedule a time for their escape experience. To set up a time, contact Sterling Merrill in the RSHS Theater Department. Merrill can be reached via email at merrillr@sw1.k12.wy.us.

The Rock Springs High School Theater Program will also host a “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House as a Halloween fundraiser. The haunted house will operate October 26th, 27th, 28th, 30th, and 31st.

View a video about the escape rooms from the RSHS Theater Productions Facebook Page.

